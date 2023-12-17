Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 70,716 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.05% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $70,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

GNR stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

