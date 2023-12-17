Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.5% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $207,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

