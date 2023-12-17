Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

