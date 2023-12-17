Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,005 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

