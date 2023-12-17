Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

