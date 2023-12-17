Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.