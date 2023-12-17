Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Down 1.9%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.13. 960,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 657,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.