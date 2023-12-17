Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Update

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Qilian International Holding Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 12,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

