Quadratic Capital Management LLC Has $720.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 95.5% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned 6.41% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $720,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after buying an additional 4,902,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,138,000 after buying an additional 2,650,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 1,445,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.