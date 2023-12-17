Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Short Interest Update

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 977,200 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KWR stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.44. 355,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $176.22. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

KWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 245,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

