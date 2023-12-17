QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

