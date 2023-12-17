R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.69.

RCM stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $151,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,376 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,525,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

