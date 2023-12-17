Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 12th

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 70.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 98.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

