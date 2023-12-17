Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of METCL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

