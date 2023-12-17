Range Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,629 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,677 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 94.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 29.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.44. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.