Range Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 30,722 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on FRO

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.