Range Financial Group LLC Buys 498 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

