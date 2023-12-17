Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.78 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

