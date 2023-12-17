Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DOX opened at $85.69 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.