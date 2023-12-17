Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

