Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Fields by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,307,000 after buying an additional 184,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,847 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

