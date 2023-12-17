Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gartner makes up 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $444.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.53 and a 200-day moving average of $365.07. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,686 shares of company stock valued at $34,523,235. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

