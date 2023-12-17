Range Financial Group LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

PAYX opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

