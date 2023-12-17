Range Financial Group LLC Increases Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

