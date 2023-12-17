Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,947 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

