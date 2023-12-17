Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Wabash National worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.55. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

