Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,739,000 after buying an additional 151,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 29.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 1,512,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,749,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

