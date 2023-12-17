Range Financial Group LLC Sells 856 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

