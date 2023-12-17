Range Financial Group LLC Sells 891 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WSM opened at $204.76 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

