Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.22. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 501,079 shares changing hands.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.