Raymond James Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.18.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.