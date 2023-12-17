Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reading International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

RDI stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.