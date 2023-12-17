Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

