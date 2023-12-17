Reaves Utility Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $26.91 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $359,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 45,669 shares of company stock worth $1,078,702 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the second quarter worth $357,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

