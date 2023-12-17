Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

