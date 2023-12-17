Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Regal Rexnord worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -813.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -777.78%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

