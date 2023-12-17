Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

REGN traded down $16.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $859.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,226. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $817.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $887.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.