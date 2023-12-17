REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.62

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $21.34. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1,215,321 shares trading hands.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

The firm has a market cap of $878.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

