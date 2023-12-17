REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.62

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $21.34. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1,215,321 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $878.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

