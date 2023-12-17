Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.76

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.76 and traded as high as $33.83. Renasant shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 1,080,064 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Get Renasant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNST

Renasant Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 89.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,768,000 after purchasing an additional 140,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 12.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 222,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.