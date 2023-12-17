RENN Fund, Inc. (RCG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 on December 29th

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

RCG opened at $1.71 on Friday. RENN Fund has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

