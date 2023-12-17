RENN Fund, Inc. (RCG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 on December 29th

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
RENN Fund Stock Performance
RCG opened at $1.71 on Friday. RENN Fund has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70.
About RENN Fund
