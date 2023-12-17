RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Up 16.1% in November

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RenovoRx by 50.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

RenovoRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.14. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

