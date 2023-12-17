Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 645 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Residential REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Residential REIT ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned about 5.43% of Residential REIT ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

