Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 106,000 shares changing hands.

Resverlogix Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$17.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

