Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 106,000 shares trading hands.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

