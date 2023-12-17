Reviewing American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rover Group and American International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 5 2 0 2.29 American International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential downside of 22.88%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than American International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group 4.99% 5.44% 3.86% American International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and American International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rover Group and American International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $217.80 million 8.95 -$21.98 million $0.05 217.20 American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01

American International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rover Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Rover Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rover Group beats American International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

