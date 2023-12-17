Reviewing Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) & CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% CompX International 13.09% 12.79% 11.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iveda Solutions and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Iveda Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.05%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than CompX International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and CompX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.51 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.57 CompX International $158.10 million 1.60 $20.87 million $1.68 12.20

CompX International has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CompX International beats Iveda Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

