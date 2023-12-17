RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $308.62 on Wednesday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. RH’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.