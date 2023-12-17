RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.75

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.75 and traded as high as C$18.90. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.42, with a volume of 1,483,908 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.21.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.20.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.