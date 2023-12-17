Robert A. Eckel Purchases 17,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 328,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,019.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.67. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.
Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.
