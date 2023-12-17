Robert A. Eckel Purchases 17,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 328,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,019.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.67. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aware

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aware by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

Featured Articles

